Matthew Slater Believes This Patriots Rookie Should Be Pro Bowler

TUCSON, Ariz. — If there’s anyone who knows what a Pro Bowl special teamer looks like, it’s Matthew Slater.

A 10-time Pro Bowler himself, Slater will go down as perhaps the best special teams player of all time and likely will earn a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame. However, at 37 years old, Slater’s NFL career will soon end, and New England will be left to fill a huge void in the kicking game.

But have the Patriots already found Slater’s replacement?

Brenden Schooler, an undrafted rookie out of Texas, has been one of the NFL’s top special teams players this season. The long-haired, Cowboy hat-wearing Californian is tied for the NFL lead with 10 solo special teams tackles and is one of seven players with multiple fumble recoveries in the kicking game. He also has one blocked punt recovery.

When asked Wednesday whether Schooler is playing at a Pro Bowl level, Slater didn’t hesitate.

“I certainly do, yeah,” Slater said after the Patriots practiced at the University of Arizona. “I think he’s playing as well as anyone in our league right now. It’s been fun to watch him grow and develop. I would say he’s getting better every week, but he was pretty good from the beginning.

“So, he’s done a great job. I think this team is really fortunate to have him. And, hopefully, he’s here for a long, long time.”