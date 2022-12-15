Matthew Slater Believes This Patriots Rookie Should Be Pro Bowler

TUCSON, Ariz. — If there’s anyone who knows what a Pro Bowl special teamer looks like, it’s Matthew Slater.
A 10-time Pro Bowler himself, Slater will go down as perhaps the best special teams player of all time and likely will earn a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame. However, at 37 years old, Slater’s NFL career will soon end, and New England will be left to fill a huge void in the kicking game.
But have the Patriots already found Slater’s replacement?
Brenden Schooler, an undrafted rookie out of Texas, has been one of the NFL’s top special teams players this season. The long-haired, Cowboy hat-wearing Californian is tied for the NFL lead with 10 solo special teams tackles and is one of seven players with multiple fumble recoveries in the kicking game. He also has one blocked punt recovery.
When asked Wednesday whether Schooler is playing at a Pro Bowl level, Slater didn’t hesitate.
“I certainly do, yeah,” Slater said after the Patriots practiced at the University of Arizona. “I think he’s playing as well as anyone in our league right now. It’s been fun to watch him grow and develop. I would say he’s getting better every week, but he was pretty good from the beginning.
“So, he’s done a great job. I think this team is really fortunate to have him. And, hopefully, he’s here for a long, long time.”
The Patriots, annually among the teams who invest the most money into the kicking game, experienced significant special teams turnover last offseason. Veterans Brandon King, Justin Bethel, Gunner Olszewski and Brandon Bolden all left New England. Additionally, stud special teamer Cody Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the season.
As a result, New England has relied heavily on members of its impressive rookie class. Schooler, Marcus Jones, Pierre Strong, DaMarcus Mitchell and Raleigh Webb all have seen significant playing time on special teams.
For Slater, the emergence of a new, young core of Patriots special teamers is great to see.
“Some of us are getting a little bit older and aren’t gonna be here very much longer,” he said. “So, I think it’s great for the future of this team to build a young core of guys that, I think, have a chance to establish themselves here and do things the right way for a long time to come.”
Whether Schooler earns a Pro Bowl nod remains to be seen. It probably won’t happen, considering Slater, not Schooler, ranks fourth in fan voting for special teamers, and NFL players and coaches who also help determine Pro Bowl rosters likely will go with Slater if they vote for any Patriots. We’ll find out one way or another when Pro Bowl rosters are announced next Wednesday.
That said, nobody cares about the actual Pro Bowl, which this year will consist of multiple challenges and a flag football game. What really matters is that Schooler has played like an elite special teamer this season for the Patriots and appears primed for a long career in Foxboro.