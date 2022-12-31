Patriots Place Promising Rookie On IR, Call Up Two Cornerbacks

Jack Jones’ rookie season came to a premature end Saturday.

The New England Patriots placed the promising rookie cornerback on injured reserve ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Per NFL rules, Jones must sit out at least four games, meaning he’d only be able to return this season if the Patriots reach the AFC Championship Game.

Jones, a fourth-round draft pick out of Arizona State, looked like a star in the making at times this season, posting the 15th-highest Pro Football Focus grade of any NFL cornerback through 16 weeks. He suffered a knee injury during New England’s Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals, however, and though he initially indicated he’d make a quick recovery, he proceeded to miss the next two games before his move to IR.

In 13 games this season, Jones registered three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions, including one against Aaron Rodgers that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown. After that game, the confident rookie made headlines by declaring, “Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me.”

With fellow first-year corner Marcus Jones (concussion) also ruled out for Sunday’s Dolphins game, the Patriots called in reinforcements, promoting cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad to fill Jack Jones’ spot on the 53-man roster and temporarily elevating practice squadder Quandre Mosely.

Hayes has appeared in 11 career games, including five for the Carolina Panthers earlier this season. The 25-year-old participated in joint practices against the Patriots in August and had a 50-yard pick-six against Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe during the preseason. He’s been with New England for less than a week, having just signed on Tuesday.

Defense ?? offense



Tae Hayes pick six!



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Dk9htTsYo1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 20, 2022

Mosely has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap. An athletic undrafted rookie out of Kentucky, he previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.