Patriots QB Mac Jones Clears Air Amid Shoulder Injury Speculation

Mac Jones looked battered after the Patriots’ second consecutive loss.

Reporters spotted New England’s starting quarterback sporting a large wrap on his right throwing shoulder following the Patriots’ 22-18 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. An injury would be well within the realm of possibility for Jones, who’s playing behind a hobbled offensive line and has made his life more difficult through poor decision-making.

But according to the sophomore signal-caller, the shoulder wrap shouldn’t be taken as cause for concern.

“I always do that. It’s precautionary,” Jones told reporters at Gillette Stadium, per a team-provided transcript. “Try and keep everything and stick to my routine. Like everybody else, just get your treatment and carry on. Got to put this one to bed and it just wasn’t our day. Super disappointed, but feel like there’s a lot of things we can build off of.”

Jones and company don’t have much time to build off recent developments and put forth a better effort. The Patriots will have to be at their best if they want to close out their regular season with wins over the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, two teams that entered Week 16 with spots in the AFC playoff picture.