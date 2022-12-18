Patriots-Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

This is a huge game for New England

by

2 hours ago

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will reunite Sunday afternoon when the Patriots and Raiders square off in a pivotal NFL Week 15 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas, at 5-8, has little chance of making the postseason. But 7-6 New England currently holds the final spot in the AFC playoff field and would greatly increase its postseason chances with a victory Sunday afternoon.

Belichick and McDaniels will receive much of the attention, but this game also will feature many fascinating players: Mac Jones, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Matthew Judon, just to name a few.

Will the Patriots strengthen their position in the AFC standings or will McDaniels get a win against his longtime mentor? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between New England and Vegas online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports

More Football:

Bill Belichick Loves DeAndre Hopkins; Could Patriots Acquire Him?
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie
Previous Article

Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Syndication: The Enquirer
Next Article

Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd Expected Back as Bucs Host Bengals

Picked For You

Related