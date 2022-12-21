Watch These Mic’d-Up Highlights Of Insane Patriots-Raiders Game

Last Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Raiders truly was an outrageous affair.

Capped off by a failed double-lateral that defies explanation, the Week 15 matchup in Las Vegas saw New England suffer a devastating defeat to old friend Josh McDaniels. And, for those who wish to relive the dramatic contest from alternative angles, there’s a new “Sights & Sounds” video shared Tuesday by the Patriots’ video team.

Among other things, the video includes a mic’d-up pregame conversation between McDaniels and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, some interesting coaching moments on New England’s sideline and a new look at that inexplicable final play.

Take a look:

The 7-7 Patriots now face must-win games for the rest of the season. As bad as things currently look for Bill Belichick and company, they still control their own destiny for a spot in the NFL playoffs.

New England will look for a rebound effort this Saturday when it hosts Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

