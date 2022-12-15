Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition

The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.

Addington, 25, long snapped at Sam Houston State in college while serving the same role for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. Addington most recently spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October, but never saw game action.

Long snapping might be the least of the Patriots’ worries for Week 15 as four key contributors — Jack Jones, DeVante Parker, Rhamondre Stevenson and Isaiah Wynn — all missed practice Wednesday.

If Addington is brought in, it could just be a precautionary move in case Cardona can’t suit up when the Patriots take on former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.