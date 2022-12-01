What Matthew Judon’s Reported Restructure Means For Patriots

The Patriots freed up some salary cap space for the stretch run ahead of their primetime matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

New England restructured outside linebacker Matthew Judon’s contract, according to a report Thursday morning from ESPN’s Field Yates. The exact terms of the restructure were not specified, but it reportedly created $2,214,445 in additional cap space.

Judon is in the midst of an All-Pro-caliber season, leading the NFL in sacks with a career-high 13 through 12 weeks. He needs six over the final six games to break Andre Tippett’s single-season franchise record of 18 1/2.

A Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, Judon also ranks third in quarterback hits (23), tied for eighth in tackles for loss (11) and fifth in total pressures (50), as tallied by Pro Football Focus, entering Thursday night’s Bills clash at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots previously restructured the contracts of tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Cody Davis to give themselves some financial breathing room. On Tuesday, they signed linebacker Jahlani Tavai to a two-year contract extension reportedly worth $4.4 million, which head coach Bill Belichick said Tavai earned with his versatility and intelligence.

New England enters Week 13 with a 6-5 record and sits one game back of the final playoff spot in the AFC.