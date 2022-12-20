Patriots Rumors: Colts Poach Linebacker Off Pats’ Practice Squad

Cameron McGrone could make his NFL debut this weekend, but it won’t be with the New England Patriots.

The Indianapolis Colts are signing the second-year linebacker off New England’s practice squad, according to a report Tuesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Per NFL rules, the Colts must carry McGrone on their 53-man roster for at least three weeks.

The Patriots selected McGrone in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The athletic Michigan product missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL and has spent all of this season on the Patriots’ practice squad after being released during final cuts.

McGrone garnered considerable praise from linebackers coach Steve Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh this past offseason, but he did little to distinguish himself during training camp and the preseason. The Patriots elevated him from the P-squad for the first time ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals but ultimately made him inactive for that game, which New England won 27-13 at State Farm Stadium.

Despite his deactivation, head coach Bill Belichick spoke highly of McGrone last week, saying the 22-year-old could factor into the Patriots’ future plans.

“Cam’s had a good year,” Belichick said. “He missed a little bit of time at the beginning of the year and then had a good stretch there. Then missed a few practices about a month ago or so somewhere in there, then kind of started to reclimb from there. He’s definitely on a positive track.

“We weren’t sure how it was going to go there, and we wanted to protect ourselves on that against Arizona, but he’s done a good job for us. If he can continue to stay out there and work hard and improve, then maybe he’ll get an opportunity here before we’re done.”