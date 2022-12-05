NFL Flexes Week 15 Patriots-Raiders Game Out Of Primetime

A few months ago, the Week 15 game between the Patriots and Raiders in Las Vegas was one of the more highly anticipated primetime matchups of the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels. Master vs. protegee.

Now the game isn’t even interesting enough to warrant a spot on “Sunday Night Football.” The NFL on Monday announced the flexing of New England and Las Vegas’s Week 15 showdown out of “SNF” and into the 4:05 p.m. ET slot. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders now will be featured on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

The league’s announcement confirmed an earlier report from Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak.

The decision was made with the Patriots and Raiders both failing to meet preseason expectations.

New England is an unimpressive 6-6 through 12 games, while Las Vegas is 5-7 in McDaniels’ first season as head coach. That said, the Raiders have won three straight games and appear to be a team on the rise. They also could be vying for a playoff spot when they take on the Patriots, depending on what happens during Week 14.