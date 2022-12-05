No, Patriots Shouldn’t Take Chance On Baker Mayfield After QB’s Release

Right or wrong, many Patriots fans believe New England should move on from Mac Jones, if not for Bailey Zappe then for another quarterback. And Bill Belichick earlier this season indicated he might not be sold on Jones as the franchise quarterback.

Well, a young, notable quarterback might be available over the next 24 hours. And he’s one whom the Patriots — or, at least, Josh McDaniels — reportedly were interested in when he came out of college in 2018.

Baker Mayfield on Monday was waived by the Panthers after reportedly requesting his release. The 27-year-old, who started six games for Carolina and battled injuries this season following an offseason trade from the Cleveland Browns, now is subject to waivers. If Mayfield goes unclaimed by Tuesday afternoon, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

The Patriots currently are No. 18 in the NFL waiver order. The San Francisco 49ers, who make sense as a possible landing spot in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending foot injury, are 24th.

You can view the full list below.

#49ers are 24th in waiver priority:



1. HOU

2. CHI

3. DEN

4. LAR

5. CAR

6. JAX

7. NO

8. AZ

9. IND

10. ATL

11. GB

12. LV

13. CLE

14. PIT

15. DET

16. TB

17. LAC

18. NE

19. WAS

20. SEA

21. TEN

22. NYJ

23. NYG

24. SF

25. BAL

26. MIA

27. CIN

28. KC

29. DAL

30. BUF

31. MIN

32. PHI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2022

So, should the Patriots roll the dice and give the top pick from the 2018 NFL Draft another shot?