Patriots Still Control Own (And Unlikely) Destiny For AFC Sixth Seed

At this point, it looks like the Patriots’ best chance of making the NFL playoffs is to beat out the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC’s No. 7 seed. There also is a good chance that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs occupy the conference’s top two seeds when the dust settles.

But there still is a clear path for New England to finish with the sixth seed, if not higher — and that’s a big deal.

We can’t rule out the possibility of the Cincinnati Bengals or Miami Dolphins forcing their way into the AFC’s first or second seed. However, for now, let’s assume either the Chiefs or Bills will finish with the second seed, meaning the AFC’s No. 7 seed will have to visit either Buffalo or Kansas City for an unenviable wild-card round matchup. For the Patriots, that means there’s a non-zero chance they finish the regular season with a Week 18 road game against the Bills before visiting Buffalo again the following weekend for a playoff rematch.

Obviously, New England wants to avoid those scenarios at all costs. Visiting the Bengals (currently fifth seed), Baltimore Ravens (third) or Tennessee Titans (fourth) also would be difficult, but those games would be more winnable than playoff openers against the Bills or Chiefs. If the Patriots finish higher than the seventh seed, there’s a great chance they’d avoid Buffalo and Kansas City in the first round.

The good news for New England is that it controls its own destiny for the No. 6 seed. Simply put: If the Patriots win out, they are guaranteed to finish no lower than the sixth seed.

New England currently is 6-6 and in ninth place following the Los Angeles Chargers’ surprising Sunday night home win over the Dolphins. However, if the Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Monday night, they would move up to the seventh seed thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets and conference-record tiebreaker over the Chargers. If the Patriots then win their next four games (at Las Vegas Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills) there’s nothing the Jets and Chargers can do to finish ahead of them in the standings.

But what about Dolphins?