Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton Addresses Costly Drop Against Bengals

Rhamondre Stevenson wasn’t the only young Patriots player who made a mistake Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Tyquan Thornton also wasn’t able to make the most of a great opportunity against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wide receiver was the target of a beautifully thrown deep ball by quarterback Mac Jones on New England’s first drive of the second half, but Thornton wasn’t able to corral a pass attempt that would have put the Patriots in the red zone if converted.

The costly drop marked another shortcoming in Year 1 for Thornton, a second-round pick who flashed game-changer potential in the preseason. After New England’s second consecutive loss, the 22-year-old broke down the error.

“I was very close. I was very close,” Thornton told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “I did all that work getting down there. I just have to be better at finishing to make that play.”

Thornton added: “It’s more about concentration. You just have to see the ball all the way in. That’s what I didn’t do.”

The Baylor product will have at least two more opportunities to end his rookie season on a high note, and the Patriots certainly could use the help as they try to scratch and claw their way into the playoffs. The next chance for redemption will come a week from Sunday when New England hosts the division rival Miami Dolphins.