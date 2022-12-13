Patriots Wideout Clearly Unhappy With DeVante Parker Injury Handling

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury Monday night prompted a strong response from one of his fellow New England Patriots wide receivers.

Parker appeared woozy after a contested first-quarter reception against the Arizona Cardinals, struggling to keep his balance as he reset for the next play. The Patriots tried to hurry to the line to prevent Arizona from challenging the catch, but Nelson Agholor, realizing his teammate was struggling, took a knee and frantically waved at the on-field officials, pleading for them to stop play and allow Parker to be examined.

The 29-year-old Parker was taken to the sideline and did not return to the game, with the Patriots officially ruling him out before halftime. New England went on to win 27-13 at State Farm Stadium.

A failure by the concussion spotter. DeVante Parker could not stand up straight after hitting the ground. Nelson Agholor took a knee and was flailing desperately to try to get the play stopped for Parker. pic.twitter.com/TtjfOqyEbH — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 13, 2022

Approached by NESN.com after the game, Agholor said he didn’t wish to comment on Parker’s injury or his response to it.

“I’m not going to comment on that, because that’s something (for) the NFL and everything like that,” Agholor said. “Ask our coaches. I care about my guys, and we know that that’s a serious thing. That’s all I can say.”

Parker played in 12 of New England’s 13 games this season to date. He entered Monday night ranked second on the team in receiving yards, and he caught both of his targets against Arizona, finishing with 24 yards and two first downs.