Patriots Wideout Clearly Unhappy With DeVante Parker Injury Handling

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury Monday night prompted a strong response from one of his fellow New England Patriots wide receivers.
Parker appeared woozy after a contested first-quarter reception against the Arizona Cardinals, struggling to keep his balance as he reset for the next play. The Patriots tried to hurry to the line to prevent Arizona from challenging the catch, but Nelson Agholor, realizing his teammate was struggling, took a knee and frantically waved at the on-field officials, pleading for them to stop play and allow Parker to be examined.
The 29-year-old Parker was taken to the sideline and did not return to the game, with the Patriots officially ruling him out before halftime. New England went on to win 27-13 at State Farm Stadium.
Approached by NESN.com after the game, Agholor said he didn’t wish to comment on Parker’s injury or his response to it.
“I’m not going to comment on that, because that’s something (for) the NFL and everything like that,” Agholor said. “Ask our coaches. I care about my guys, and we know that that’s a serious thing. That’s all I can say.”
Parker played in 12 of New England’s 13 games this season to date. He entered Monday night ranked second on the team in receiving yards, and he caught both of his targets against Arizona, finishing with 24 yards and two first downs.
The veteran wideout was one of three Patriots players to exit Monday’s game after suffering a first-quarter injury, joining running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee). New England also was without receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), all of whom were inactive. Safety Devin McCourty spent time in the sideline medical tent late in the game with an undisclosed ailment.
The Cardinals also lost Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray to a non-contact knee injury on the opening series. Murray was carted to the locker room, and reports indicated he likely tore his ACL.
The banged-up Patriots now face a short turnaround ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.