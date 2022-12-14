Paul Pierce Trolls LeBron James After Celtics OT Win Over Lakers

Celtics legend Paul Pierce certainly still bleeds green, and it seemed nothing warmed his heart more than witnessing Boston defeat its rival Los Angeles Lakers in overtime at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

And for Pierce, the thrilling win was made even better since it came at the expense of LeBron James.

Pierce, who was in attendance for the game, trolled the NBA superstar by mimicking James’ “silencer” celebration. You can watch Pierce taunt James via video from Rachel Nichols.

“Hey LeBron, that’s game,” Pierce said while doing James’ patented move.

At Celtics-Lakers with our @shobasketball crew and Paul Pierce is now talking trash from the suite, telling Lakers fans to ?go home it?s a school night?

??? pic.twitter.com/yvFl4QCoAV — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 14, 2022

Pierce and the Celtics had quite the rivalry with James when he played on the Miami Heat in the early 2010s. While Pierce got the better of James when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston’s run to a NBA title in 2008, James and the Heat eliminated the Celtics from the postseason twice, including in seven games in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals.

There appears to be no love lost between the two, and Pierce probably took pleasure in watching Jayson Tatum own James with a sensational turnaround, fadeaway jump shot that swished through the net in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game.