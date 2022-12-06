Portugal Vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The final Round of 16 game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will see Switzerland match up with Portugal.

Despite losing to South Korea in its final opening-round game, Portugal won Group H thanks to victories over Ghana and Uruguay. Switzerland advanced past the group stage with six points, the same mark earned by Group G winner and tournament favorite Brazil.

The winner of Tuesday’s match in Qatar will move on to play Saturday in the quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo and company are a -115 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Switzerland has a +360 number to pull off the upset.

Here’s how to watch the Portugal-Switzerland game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX