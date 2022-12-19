Projecting 2023 Red Sox Lineup After Reported Justin Turner Deal

The only real certainty about the Red Sox in 2023 is that Boston’s batting order will look quite different.

That’s not really a surprise, either. The club entered the 2022 campaign knowing change could be on the horizon, especially if players like Xander Bogaerts or Christian Vázquez got to free agency. The Sox got ahead of the Vazquez thing at the trade deadline, and Bogaerts, of course, cashed in with an 11-year megadeal with the San Diego Padres.

The roster turnover continued over the weekend with heart-of-the-order mainstay J.D. Martinez going to the West Coast, too, signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a seemingly corresponding move, the Red Sox reportedly struck a deal with longtime LA infielder Justin Turner.

Here’s the running tally midway through the 2022-23 offeason.

Outgoing: Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez, Eric Hosmer, Franchy Cordero, Tommy Pham (unsigned free agent, could be back)

Incoming: Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner

It’s hard to say whether the Red Sox are done. They could certainly fill out a lineup card at this point, and there are younger players in the system who could strengthen the bench in a depth role. The 40-man roster, once the Turner deal is official, will be full. That’s not to say another shoe won’t drop. The Sox were reportedly at least slightly interested in the idea of trading for Oakland catcher Sean Murphy before the A’s shipped him to Atlanta. There was also the report earlier in the offseason that Boston could let Bogaerts walk, move Story back to shortstop and trade for a second baseman.

From that regard, things might still be in flux. However, if the Red Sox are done addressing their main offensive pieces, what might the everyday lineup look like this season?