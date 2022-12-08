Rafael Devers Bids Farewell To Xander Bogaerts On Instagram

'Thank you for teaching me many things'

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts built quite the friendship over the last six seasons as Boston Red Sox teammates.

And now Devers will play with a new shortstop for the first time in his Major League Baseball career after Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million at the winter meetings. Devers often referred to the five-time Silver Slugger as his brother and often spoke highly of him and many Red Sox fans were wondering what that means for the third baseman.

Devers will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season but for now, he’ll take his corner position without Bogaerts to his left.

The 26-year-old followed Kiké Hernández’s lead and bid farewell to Bogaerts with a touching Instagram story.

Translated from Google, it reads, “Thank you for teaching me many things. I’m always going to admire you as a person and as a baller, the best. You’re an example to follow.”

It’s unclear what’s next for the Red Sox at shortstop, but it’s going to be tough to fill the void Bogaerts leaves behind.

