Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Really Needed Bathroom Break Vs. Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs could have used a bathroom break in the middle of their game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, duty called while he was in the huddle waiting for play to resume.

Jacobs was mic’d up for the hilarious moment that ensued, which you can watch here, as he discussed his situation with quarterback Derek Carr.

Jacobs opted to hold it in, but he was nervous that if he got tackled in the wrong place, it might cause him to have an embarrassing moment and pee his pants.

“I’m not going to do it. That would be bad for business,” Jones told Carr. “If you see me just lay there, you know what it is.”

There was no word if Jacobs ever did make it to the bathroom, but it seemed the urge to go didn’t have much of an impact on his play. The fourth-year pro, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career this week, finished with 93 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Jacobs probably made the wise choice of either holding it or discreetly relieving himself as Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf actually got carted off to the locker room earlier this season to use the facilities.