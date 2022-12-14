Red Sox Face Potential Issue With Moving Trevor Story To Shortstop

The Red Sox should have a pretty good idea of how they’ll deploy Trevor Story offensively and the sort of production they can expect from the former All-Star.

The looming question, however, is also fairly obvious: What defensive position will the infielder play?

Story was one of the best defensive second basemen in baseball last season. When healthy, his elite athleticism helped him hit the ground running after spending the bulk of his career as a shortstop with the Colorado Rockies. He found pretty immediate chemistry alongside Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who had perhaps the best defensive season of his career.

Bogaerts has since departed, leaving a gaping hole at arguably the most important position on the field.

The Red Sox are still turning over stones, but Story at shortstop seems like the most likely outcome. Even as the Red Sox proclaimed Bogaerts was part of the long-term plan when they signed Story last season, there was always at least some slight suspicion he represented Bogaerts insurance should the club fail to re-sign the franchise pillar.

Assuming Story’s legs and general athleticism haven’t seen a significant drop-off, he likely represents an upgrade over Bogaerts, at least in terms of the balls he can get to with his range. As a shortstop, he was among the best in the business. No one logged more shortstop innings than Story between 2018 and 2021, and only three players — Nick Ahmed, Carlos Correa and Javy Baez — had a higher total runs saved.

To put that in more perspective: Story’s 4,296.1 innings at shortstop were the most in the big leagues over that time. Bogaerts was second by a little more than 100 innings. Story’s total runs saved over that period was 43; Bogaerts’ total was minus 26.