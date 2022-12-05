Who (Besides Xander Bogaerts) Should Be Red Sox’s Top Free Agent Target?

Let’s assume re-signing Xander Bogaerts really is the Boston Red Sox’s top priority this offseason.

Actions ultimately speak louder than words, of course, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, as well as team president and CEO Sam Kennedy, on multiple occasions expressed interest in keeping the All-Star shortstop in Boston for the foreseeable future.

Who then, besides Bogaerts, should be the Red Sox’s preferred free agent target?

There are several top-tier players available on the open market this winter, starting with reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge and a trio of big-name shortstops (Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson) in addition to Bogaerts. And even though longtime New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom signed a huge five-year contract with the Texas Rangers last week, the pitching pool still features Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodón, among others.

The Major League Baseball winter meetings kicked off Sunday in San Diego, which means this week could see an influx of deals after an otherwise slow start to the offseason. We asked members of the NESN Digital staff the aforementioned question — who, other than Bogaerts, should Boston target? — and the responses are below for your leisurely consumption.

Mike Cole: Carlos Rodón, LHP

The question is very specific in that it says who should be the Red Sox?s top target, and I truly believe starting pitching is the biggest need for Boston. Rodón eased some concerns about his durability last season, logging a career-high 178 innings while averaging an MLB-best 12 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ricky Doyle: Carlos Correa, SS

I agree with everything Mike just said about Rodón. I was high on the left-hander last offseason, and I’m absolutely willing to double down this offseason, with the Red Sox still in need of front-end starting pitching. But, to avoid overlap and to spice up this exercise, I’ll roll with Correa. He’s the best fit for Boston among the three high-profile Bogaerts alternatives, thanks to his age, résumé on the big stage and batted-ball data/analytic approach that portend solid results for the duration of his next (long-term?) contract.