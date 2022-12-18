Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Terms With Veteran Justin Turner

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a veteran bat to their lineup.

According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, the Red Sox are in agreement on a contract with former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. Jeff Passan confirmed Lee’s report with the details, adding the deal is worth $22 million over two years. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman initially reported the Red Sox were interested in Turner.

The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season.

Turner, 38, spent the last nine seasons with Los Angeles, splitting time between third base, second base and designated hitter. Lee also added that Turner could spend time at first base alongside Tristan Casas.

Turner made two All-Star games with the Dodgers, helping them win the World Series in 2020. The veteran finished 2022 with .278/.350/.438 splits, belting 13 home runs and 81 RBIs over the course of 128 games.

During his 14 major league seasons, Turner has batted .289 with 164 home runs and 663 RBIs. As a right-handed hitter, Turner has worn out the Green Monster in his career at Fenway Park, batting .294 with a .941 OPS and one home run.

The Red Sox are set at third base with Rafael Devers, but have an opening at designated hitter with J.D. Martinez heading west to join the Dodgers earlier in the week. The addition of Turner should help lengthen Boston’s lineup a bit, despite the losses of Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.