Red Sox Thank Xander Bogaerts For Memorable Career In Boston

The Red Sox officially said goodbye to Xander Bogaerts.
The San Diego Padres made their signing of Xander Bogaerts official Friday. The 30-year-old shortstop agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal, ending his 10-year tenure in Boston. He will continue to wear the No. 2 jersey with his new team.
Bogaerts will join a team that includes Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr. The Padres were excited to welcome in the four-time All-Star to “Xan Diego,” and after the deal was made official, the Red Sox posted a highlight video of Bogaerts’ career that had the caption, “Thank you for every moment Xander,” on Twitter.
Boston discovered Bogaerts in his native Aruba and signed him to a an amateur contract in 2009. The two-time World Series champion made his debut with the Red Sox on Aug. 20, 2013 after a year in Boston’s farm system.
Bogaerts won five Silver Slugger awards and amassed a 34.9 WAR in 1,264 games with the Red Sox.
The shortstop broke a franchise record for most games played at the position, showcasing why he became an unofficial captain for the team. He had a .292 batting average in his 10-year career, along with a .814 OPS. He hit 156 home runs in Boston and notched 683 RBIs.
Red Sox fans likely will join the team in thanking Bogaerts for his career in Boston as he moves on to the Padres.