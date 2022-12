All hail the Captain!

The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but prior to the game Patrice Bergeron was recognized for his monumental achievement with a ceremony at TD Garden.

Bergeron scored his 1,000th point on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning last month, but was able to celebrate in Boston with his family and Bruins fans out in full force.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Hub,” presented by Awaken180 Weight Loss.