Robert Saleh Makes Confident Declaration After Jets Lost To Bills

Football fans everywhere might be a bit surprised the New York Jets are in contention for a playoff berth in mid-December.

Robert Saleh isn’t of the same mindset. And the Jets second-year head coach hinted just that Sunday with a rather surprising declaration after New York lost to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in a one-possession game.

“Obviously, I love our guys. They fight their tails off, but I think I speak for everyone that we missed an (opportunity),” Saleh told reporters after the loss, per the team.

Saleh then carefully considered his next statement before adding: “We’re going to see these guys again.”

Saleh’s expression, of course, is in reference to the AFC playoffs. Big deal, right? Well, that’s not something that has come out of the mouth of a Jets coach in recent memory.

“I just think we are,” Saleh said when asked why he feels that way. “I think our team is good enough. Obviously it’s week to week, but we got a good football team.”

As of Sunday evening, New York currently maintains the seventh and final playoff spot with the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots yet to play their Week 14 contests. The Patriots, specifically, will take control of the third and final wild-card spot with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.”