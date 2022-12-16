Seahawks Forget How To Tackle On George Kittle’s 54-Yard Touchdown

“Thursday Night Football” has been an entertaining game for everyone who isn’t the Seattle Seahawks.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers continue to impress many with what they’re doing on the gridiron as San Francisco carried a 14-3 lead into halftime over Seattle. The game, for the most part, hadn’t been completely one-sided in terms of on-field play but a crucial fumble at the end of the second quarter by Travis Homer helped set up a Christian McCaffrey one-yard touchdown. Not ideal but it wasn’t until the start of the second half that it got really ugly for the Seahawks.

With 14:12 to go in the third quarter, Purdy found George Kittle down the sideline for a big gain… and a touchdown. Kittle, who had a touchdown earlier in the night, would manage to avoid being tackled by Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs, who gave a laughable effort at tackling the big tight end, and then brushed off linebacker Cody Barton before strolling into the endzone for a 54-yard touchdown.

Seattle seemingly had no interest in tackling the 49ers star on the play and it gave San Francisco a 21-3 lead in the process.

GEORGE. KITTLE. Second TD of the night!#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

Purdy and company are well on their way to moving to 2-0 in “Mr. Irrelevant’s” starts, as they lead 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter.