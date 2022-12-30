Seven Great Moments From Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup Run

The Bruins’ 2011 run to their first Stanley Cup in nearly 40 years was memorable, to say the least.

But Boston’s playoff path to get there was filled with moments that will live in fans’ minds forever between the Bruins rallying after Nathan Horton’s concussion, Tim Thomas being an absolute brick wall in net and the Black and Gold getting contributions from everyone throughout the lineup.

It’s always fun to look back and reminisce about the good times.

Here are seven of the greatest moments that led to the Bruins winning the 2011 Stanley Cup, in no particular order.

Nathan Horton pouring TD Garden water on Rogers Arena ice before Game 7

Horton suffered a scary concussion in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on a bone-crushing hit from Aaron Rome, who received a four-game suspension on top of a five-minute major and game misconduct. The Bruins rallied, though, and never looked back. They scored eight times on Roberto Luongo en route to the 8-1 win before scoring four more times on him in Game 4.

But it was before Game 7 that the Bruins may have found the most motivation.

Horton was cleared to travel to Vancouver but could not play. So he did the next best thing: He brought a bottle of ice from TD Garden which had melted and he poured it onto the Rogers Centre rink.