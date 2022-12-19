Should Patriots Have Tried Hail Mary? Bill Belichick Gives Weird Answer

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots on Sunday suffered a disastrous, self-inflicted 30-24 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. A game that should’ve gone to overtime instead ended on a last-second Chandler Jones touchdown after a pair of ill-advised laterals by Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers.

It’s easy to blame the players for what happened at the end of the stunning defeat in Las Vegas. But could New England’s coaches themselves have prevented what transpired on the final play?

With three seconds left in a tied game, and with the ball at their own 45-yard line, the Patriots called a draw for Stevenson with the intention of running out the clock and playing for overtime. Instead, at the end of the 23-yard scamper, Stevenson lateraled to Meyers, who attempted a lateral to Mac Jones that was picked off by Chandler Jones.

The result begs the question: Why not just try a Hail Mary? At best, Jones only would’ve needed to throw the ball 55 yards. At worst, he would’ve needed a 60-ish-yard throw after dropping back a few yards.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked that very question during his postgame news conference.

“Couldn’t throw it that far,” Belichick said before repeating himself. “Couldn’t throw it that far.”

OK, but, is that actually true? If Belichick was referencing Jones’ arm strength, he might’ve been wrong.