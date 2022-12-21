Sights, Sounds From Bruins Annual Toy Delivery To Local Hospitals

The Boston Bruins made some children’s days better Tuesday as they took part in their annual toy delivery to local hospitals.

Members of the Black and Gold visited Massachusetts General Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital and Franciscan’s Children’s Hospital to drop off toys to those spending the holidays in the hospital and not at home.

Patrice Bergeron did his best Santa impression with a beard and Jeremy Swayman pulled Linus Ullmark around in a wagon as they sat with the children, delivered presents and were swarmed by a lot of hugs and smiles.

Check out some of the best sights and sounds from the day:

Santa?s helpers were at it again. ? pic.twitter.com/VE8L2O9NwE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 21, 2022



Remember to water twice a day, Forbs! ? pic.twitter.com/CrXS9d25GV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 21, 2022





Spreading a bit of holiday cheer. ?



The #NHLBruins spread out across Boston this afternoon to deliver toys to children spending time in local hospitals this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/VE0JdypoN4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2022

The Bruins return to game action Thursday night when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden.