Sights, Sounds From Patriots-Raiders’ Unbelievable Ending

There is no shortage of words to describe what happened at the end of the New England Patriots’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers’ decision to lateral the ball back toward Mac Jones, in a tie game with zero seconds left on the clock, was disastrous, unthinkable, unbelievable, unfathomable, stunning, crushing, boneheaded and devastating all at once. In three weeks, no matter if the Patriots are preparing for a postseason run or not, it could wind up being the single play that is pointed to as being representative of the entire season.

As you can imagine, a play of that magnitude sparked quite the response.

First, let’s take a look at the play.

It’s hard to get more enthralling than the play itself, but these pictures might do it.

Picture worth a million words



via @GettyImages / Chris Unger pic.twitter.com/tQwXTdPx45 — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2022

Hang this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/TvRQdrrJ7L — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2022

Once again we ask… Are you not entertained?! pic.twitter.com/j4w5aQ6daI — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022

For as excited as the Raiders were, the look of devastation on the Patriots’ faces could be felt through the screen.

The Patriots are stunned. pic.twitter.com/GdAhhoDIzj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2022

Perhaps just as angry as fans in New England, was Patriots legend Julian Edelman — though cooler heads would prevail.

From pure anger to pure bliss.

Perhaps better than Jason Horowitz’s call on Raiders radio was that of Bob Socci and Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub, where the latter lit into his former team. NFL Twitter also lit Mac Jones up for his attempted tackle at the end.

The Patriots will look to rebound in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive.