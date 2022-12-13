Six Takeaways From Depleted Patriots’ Gritty Win Over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The New England Patriots withstood a tidal wave of injuries to key players to score a hard-earned victory over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football,” scoring 17 unanswered points to win 27-13 at State Farm Stadium.

The win propelled the 7-6 Patriots back into the seventh and final AFC spot, allowing them to control their own destiny with four games remaining. They’ll practice in Arizona this week before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Here are six at-the-whistle takeaways from Monday night’s win:

1. First quarter from hell

By the time the opening quarter was complete, the Cardinals were down to their backup quarterback, and the Patriots were missing their top two running backs, their top two wide receivers and two of their top three cornerbacks.

The first to exit was Arizona QB Kyler Murray, who suffered a non-contact knee injury on the opening drive and had to be carted to the locker room. The Cardinals ruled him out a short while later. Veteran backup Colt McCoy replaced Murray.

Then, the Patriots lost wideout DeVante Parker and backfield workhorse Rhamondre Stevenson in quick succession, with the latter suffering a head injury and the latter injuring his ankle. With Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and Damien Harris (thigh) already inactive, losing Parker and Stevenson left New England with a perilously thin skill-position group.

A failure by the concussion spotter. DeVante Parker could not stand up straight after hitting the ground. Nelson Agholor took a knee and was flailing desperately to try to get the play stopped for Parker. pic.twitter.com/TtjfOqyEbH — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 13, 2022

Stevenson was able to return in the second quarter, but only briefly, with the Patriots officially ruling him out shortly after halftime. Parker missed the rest of the game.