Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss

It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now.

New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.

Problems have been showing all season for the Patriots offense and the loss to the Raiders looks to be the limit for everyone despite Bill Belichick’s message to his team of “stay united.” Some believe there was much more said than just that after the debacle.

Snoop Dogg was a guest this week on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast and was asked by Brady’s co-host Jim Gray what he thought Belichick said in the locker room.

As you’d expect, the response was hilarious.

“He’s cussing them the (expletive) out right now: ‘Do your job, god dammit. I’ve said it over and over again and you just won’t listen,'” Snoop Dogg said, per the podcast-provided video.

He didn’t stop there, however, as the rapper gave his thoughts on what Patriots owner Robert Kraft said as well.

“I can hear Mr. Kraft, ‘Bill, I told you I don’t know what these guys are doing. They should have just took a knee and went to overtime,'” Snoop Dogg said.

What was actually said beyond “stay united” in Las Vegas that night and at One Patriot Place this week will probably never make it out to the world but at least we will have Snoop Dogg’s impressions to help us out.

