Steph Curry Appears To Suffer Injury In Ugly Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors are looking to defend their NBA Finals crown in 2022-23, but it appears that effort may have suffered quite the blow.

Steph Curry, who led Golden State to its fourth NBA Finals victory in eight seasons in 2022, left the Warriors’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night with a shoulder injury. If early reports are any indication of the severity, the eight-time All-Star may find himself on the shelf.

Curry attempted to strip Pacers forward Jalen Smith late in the third quarter, immediately grabbing at his shoulder after getting it caught on Smith’s way up to the basket. The 34-year-old held his shoulder as he ran down the court, before immediately being checked out by two trainers on the bench. Shortly before the start of the fourth quarter, he would be ruled out for the remainder of the ball game.

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews asked Warriors head coach Steve Kerr about the injury after the game and was given an answer that likely won’t inspire hope from Golden State fans.

“Curry will get an MRI tomorrow, Kerr says,” Andrews tweeted Wednesday. “Kerr checked in with Curry briefly postgame, said he was in good spirits.”

Though the part about Curry being in good spirits is nice, an MRI usually means there is fear of structural damage. Or at least the possibility of it.

Curry’s absence would be felt immensely, of course, as the 2022 NBA Finals MVP is averaging nearly 30 points per game in his 14th season. At the time of his injury, Curry had 38 of the Warriors’ 80 total points.