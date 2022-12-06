Struggling Patriots Draw Harsh Review From ‘Disappointed’ Ty Law

Ty Law is just about ready to write off the New England Patriots this season.

The legendary cornerback offered his thoughts on the current state of the Patriots during a Tuesday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” After watching New England suffer a dispiriting home loss to the Bills last Thursday, Law doesn’t have much hope left for a run to the playoffs.

“I gotta be honest with you, I’m disappointed,” Law said. “I didn’t have crazy expectations. I wasn’t thinking Super Bowl, but they have to play better than what they’re playing right now. You have to go to the playoffs — that’s what I was thinking. You want to see that continued growth. But, man, Buffalo put on a damn clinic on everything.

“I don’t know what team showed up for the Patriots. I know we all know what Josh Allen is; they had a chip on their shoulder; Stefon Diggs put on a clinic at wide receiver, just the routes he was running. … The secondary, they need some help. They’ve gotta step up and play better. I understand they make some plays, but they’re just not the type of team right now that you can count on — this guy or this guy — making the play and making them a better football team.”

Law added: “They still have a slim chance. They gotta damn near win out to get in, but there’s still a chance. But the way the schedule is lining up, I don’t have great expectations like, ‘Oh, they could do this.’ I wouldn’t put my money on it.”

The Patriots currently hold the eighth spot in the AFC standings and trail the New York Jets by one game for the conference’s final playoff spot. New England owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against New York, which would force them ahead of the Jets in the standings if the two finish with identical records.

Still, none of that will matter if the Patriots don’t experience a major turnaround during the final five-game stretch of their season. Ultimately, New England likely will need at least three more victories to earn a spot in the postseason.