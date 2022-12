The Boston Bruins extended the home undefeated streak to 14 wins on Saturday night.

The Black and Gold defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 at TD Garden.

Taylor Hall was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he earned himself an assist on Trent Frederic’s second goal of the night.

