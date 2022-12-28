Terrell Owens Campaigning For NFL, Cowboys Return At Age 49

It sounds as though Terrell Owens is eyeing a comeback to an NFL, specifically with the Dallas Cowboys.

Yes, that Terrell Owens.

According to a report published by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston on Wednesday, Owens and his agent have been campaigning for the 49-year-old Hall of Famer to receive a tryout with the Cowboys.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Owens’ agent Gregory D.L Daniel, Esq. told Wilson. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean (Jackson) and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three D’s are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

While the idea of watching a near-50-year-old take snaps away from CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on a playoff team is pretty funny, the likelihood of that happening is very slim.

Owens’ agent comes across a bit like a used-car salesman in this pitch and doesn’t really have a leg to stand on when selling Owens to NFL teams. T.O. last played in the NFL in 2010 and has gone through this song and dance before, most notably in 2014-15. Owens also had a workout in the Canadian Football League in 2018 and played in the Fan Control Football League in 2022.