This AL West Team Reportedly ‘Considering’ Nathan Eovaldi

The Angels haven’t had a flashy offseason, but it’s been a solid one thus far.

Los Angeles signed Sliver Slugger Brandon Drury and acquired Hunter Renfroe via trade. The focus for the Angels will also be re-signing Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to sign a massive deal next offseason.

But Los Angeles would like to add a starting pitcher as well, and they reportedly are considering Nathan Eovaldi and Corey Kluber, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rob Bradford of Audacy also reported Friday the San Diego Padres and one other club are interested in the 32-year-old along with the Angels.

That other team is believed to be an American League East club. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were reported to have interest in the right-hander.

So it would appear Eovaldi could reunite with a former Boston Red Sox teammate in either Renfroe or Xander Bogaerts, who signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with San Diego.

Eovaldi potentially would fit well behind ace Ohtani. The right-hander had a 6-3 record and amassed a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts with the Red Sox in 2022. The 32-year-old also threw 103 strikeouts and had a 1.235 WHIP.