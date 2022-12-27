Three Pitchers Red Sox Could Sign To Add Depth With Rich Hill Leaving

In a vacuum, losing Rich Hill to the Pittsburgh Pirates isn’t a big deal for the Red Sox.

Hill is reportedly signing a one-year deal worth $8 million, which is not insignificant for a soon-to-be 43-year-old. It’s a great get for Hill.

For Boston, though, Hill’s departure is unlikely to make or break its 2023 fortunes. But the left-hander did log 124.1 innings last season. In addition to Hill leaving, it’s looking more likely each day that 2018 postseason workhorse Nathan Eovaldi and his 109.1 innings are gone. Things get even trickier if Michael Wacha — whose name hasn’t been mentioned much yet this winter — leaves, too. Wacha gave the Sox 127.1 innings and was arguably the club’s most consistent starter.

That’s 361 innings, or 1,083 outs, the Red Sox must replace. The most likely plan is to do so with a combination of Chris Sale, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock and James Paxton. Sale is coming back from more injuries, Bello will likely get his first full big-league experience, and Whitlock’s yo-yo act between the rotation and bullpen appears over with the team’s plans to make him a full-time starter. Paxton has logged 21 2/3 innings total since the start of the 2020 season.

It’s still possible Wacha (and less likely, Eovaldi) returns for ’23, but assuming they both jet, this is the most likely rotation for the upcoming campaign.

Chris Sale

Nick Pivetta

Garrett Whitlock

Brayan Bello

James Paxton

Again, there are major question marks or uncertainty regarding 80% of that rotation. Like the lineup, if all breaks right, there’s a chance it could be an underrated unit. That seems … unlikely. That’s especially true given the history of those guys.