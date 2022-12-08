Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche

The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night.

Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.

It was another great night of goaltending and another great game from Taylor Hall. Here are four takeaways from Wednesday’s win.

Third line is clicking

When Taylor Hall was moved to the third line to play with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, many were questioning whether that was the right move given the chemistry Hall had with David Pastrnak. Well, any doubt that was there should be gone by now with how well it’s worked out, coupled with how the top two lines also are playing.

“I feel comfortable here,” Hall told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz after the game. “(Jim Montgomery) throughout camp, throughout preseason, and throughout the start of the year, he switches lines a lot. I played with Coyle a lot. Freddy, he’s a good young player who has a lot of potential, and you’re starting to see that.”

Hall notched two goals while Frederic added one of his own Wednesday night. Coyle picked up two assists.

“We’re good friends and we like to work hard together,” Frederic told reporters. “Right now, the way we’re playing, anyone can go together. Just happy to play with those two.”