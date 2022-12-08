Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche

The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night.
Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.
It was another great night of goaltending and another great game from Taylor Hall. Here are four takeaways from Wednesday’s win.
Third line is clicking
When Taylor Hall was moved to the third line to play with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, many were questioning whether that was the right move given the chemistry Hall had with David Pastrnak. Well, any doubt that was there should be gone by now with how well it’s worked out, coupled with how the top two lines also are playing.
“I feel comfortable here,” Hall told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz after the game. “(Jim Montgomery) throughout camp, throughout preseason, and throughout the start of the year, he switches lines a lot. I played with Coyle a lot. Freddy, he’s a good young player who has a lot of potential, and you’re starting to see that.”
Hall notched two goals while Frederic added one of his own Wednesday night. Coyle picked up two assists.
“We’re good friends and we like to work hard together,” Frederic told reporters. “Right now, the way we’re playing, anyone can go together. Just happy to play with those two.”
Trent Frederic is finding his game
Speaking of Frederic, what a 180 he’s done. Maybe it is Montgomery, maybe it’s just having more offensive freedom or maybe he took being a healthy scratch to begin the season personally. Whatever the case may be, he’s been an asset to the Bruins and their offense.
“I think slowly but surely from the first game of the season where he didn’t play, he’s gotten better and better,” Montgomery told reporters. “I think his confidence has grown. I think what we’re seeing now is him getting close to his ceiling. Being on the off side, too, has been a real benefit for him. He can make better plays to the middle because he can carry the puck back. … He’s solidified himself as a third line player.”
Coyle echoed his head coach’s sentiments.
“It’s awesome to see,” Coyle told reporters. “Freddy’s such a great guy and he’s such a great team guy. He’ll do anything for anyone. Sometimes it takes a little bit in the league, you find out about yourself and confidence is a great thing when you use it. He’s playing the right way and doing the right things and finding the scoresheet. It’s huge.”
Frederic clearly is playing with more confidence than he’s ever had and it’s paying dividends and has helped the Bruins have a very, very solid third line.
Linus Ullmark continues to shine
What more can be said about the dominant Ullmark? The Bruins goalie posted his second shutout of the season with a 23-save performance. Ullmark improved to 15-1-0 on the season and now owns an eye-popping 1.82 goals-against average and .939 save percentage, both of which lead the league.
The Bruins dodged a bullet when Ullmark avoided injury after Connor Clifton fell on top of him Nov. 25 against the Carolina Hurricanes and was forced to leave the eventual overtime win. And it’s clear there are no lingering effects given how Ullmark continues to play.