Titans Pull Off Crazy Interception Against Justin Herbert, Chargers

The Titans defense pulled off one of the better plays Sunday had to offer.

Tennessee battled the Los Angeles Chargers, with each team’s playoff hopes having a lot riding on this matchup. With 12 seconds to go in the first half, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was looking to make a play to give his team a lead, but was instead left walking back to the sideline.

Looking for wide receiver Mike Williams, Herbert seemingly attempted to throw the ball away to take a field goal but cornerback Roger McCreary had a different idea. The rookie jumped out of bounds to catch and push the ball back into play allowing his teammate Joshua Kalu to catch it for the interception.

You can check out the impressive play here.

The Titans and Chargers went into halftime tied, 7-7, as the two 7-6 teams compete for a crucial win with AFC playoff spots on the line.