Tom Brady Owns Up To Fault After Giving Autograph To 49ers Player

Tom Brady might have done his latest act of service begrudgingly.

Although Brady and the Buccaneers were flat-out embarrassed by the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the uber-competitive quarterback played nice with San Francisco players following the lopsided Week 14 clash. This included signing a football for linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who picked off Brady and went into “fangirl” mode as he sought out an autograph from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady relived the moment on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, and in doing so he acknowledged sportsmanship isn’t always one of his strong suits.

“It was (expletive) for me, to be honest,” Brady initially joked, as transcribed by NBC Sports Bay Area. “It was complete (expletive). But I try to be a gentleman.

“No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times I’m not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport. In the moment when they get me in the right frame of mind I’m actually a good sport.”

Don’t be surprised if Brady isn’t in the mood to be a good sport Sunday evening. The Bucs, who lost two of their last three, are set to host Joe Burrow and the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals for a Week 15 matchup.