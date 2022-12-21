Top Eight MLB Infields Following Mets’ Reported Carlos Correa Deal

The 2022 Major League Baseball offseason has been a wild one, and the Mets upped the insanity Wednesday.

New York reportedly agreed to a massive deal with Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a deal with the Giants last week. The reported move leaves San Francisco without Aaron Judge, who was believed to be heading back home to the Bay Area, and without one of the four top shortstops on the market.

What is a loss for the Giants is a huge gain for the Mets, who have not been afraid to spend this offseason. But where does Correa put New York among the top infields in MLB? There are eight standout infields in the league, and here’s where they stand as of Wednesday.

8. San Diego Padres

A NL Championship Series run seemed to be the spark for the Padres to try to make push for a World Series berth in 2023. San Diego believes Xander Bogaerts can help in that quest, and the former Boston Red Sox shortstop will be another big bat alongside Manny Machado. Jake Cronenworth and Wil Myers were fine bats for the Padres during their postseason run, and San Diego hopes it has built the pieces needed for a championship-level team.

7. Philadelphia Phillies

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acquired one of the top shortstops on the market in Trea Turner. The 29-year-old joins a National League pennant squad that has the likes of Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura on the right side of the infield. Turner should be a solid fit in what is expected to be a competitive NL East.

6. Toronto Blue Jays

Young stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are the highlights for the Blue Jays, and Matt Chapman proved to be a solid upgrade at third base in his first season in Toronto. Guerrero took a slight step back from his breakout 2021 season, but the 23-year-old should be up for the challenge in 2023 and help the Blue Jays make a deeper postseason run.

5. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals continue to produce seemingly endless amounts of talent. NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt is the highlight of the team, but Nolan Arenado still produces All-Star production and Gold Glove-level defense. Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman also are solid young players that help St. Louis always remain the hunt, despite a lackluster 2022 postseason.

