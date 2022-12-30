Travis Kelce Has Theory About Mac Jones-Eli Apple Incident

Mac Jones claimed he made a “split decision” when he dangerously issued a low block on Eli Apple in the Patriots’ loss to the Bengals.

Travis Kelce believes it was a decision fueled by anger.

Kelce and his brother, Jason, weighed in on the incident during the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast. The tight end identified Apple as “a guy who talks a lot of (expletive)” and Jones “probably got fed up with it” as the Week 15 contest in Foxboro unraveled. The Chiefs star has seen plenty of the Bengals cornerback of late, as Kansas City and Cincinnati squared off in last season’s AFC Championship Game and met again in Week 13.

But while the eight-time Pro Bowl selection can understand why Jones acted the way he did, he doesn’t condone how New England’s quarterback handled himself.

“You try and keep your composure in moments like that, especially when things aren’t going great — that’s when it typically happens,” Kelce said, as transcribed by The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Frustration adds to not having success onto the field. And how it’s just a big ball of (expletive). And you just do something stupid. … He’s gotta get fined.”

Considering this wasn’t the first time Jones acted controversially on the football field, many within the NFL community are starting to label the sophomore signal-caller as a “dirty player.” Jones himself isn’t concerned with these allegations and is instead focusing on trying to lead the Patriots to the playoffs.

That effort continues Sunday when New England hosts the division rival Miami Dolphins.