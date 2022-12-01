Twitter User Creates New Celtics Jersey For Every Win; They’re Sweet

A Twitter user has taken on the creative endeavor of creating a new jersey after every Celtics win, and the results have been very impressive.

Boston is atop of the NBA standings after its win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum has played at an MVP level to start the year, and Jaylen Brown has nearly matched his production.

A person on Twitter who goes by “Pete Rogers” wanted to express their support for the team. Their best tactic was to design a new jersey each time the Celtics win a game. The designs are amazing with some variations of past uniforms, some of the throwback variety and some that have a Boston theme to them.

Check out some of the best below:

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ?



record: 2-0 pic.twitter.com/dC6SCyDwLn — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) October 22, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ?



record: 6-3 pic.twitter.com/hHI475Ztf7 — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 6, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ?



record: 8-3 pic.twitter.com/v8y1NE0uWt — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 10, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ?



record: 9-3 pic.twitter.com/X3jXtsOh9N — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 12, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ?



record: 10-3 pic.twitter.com/HwABHyFEoG — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 13, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ??



record: 12-3 pic.twitter.com/FgnMlmVkjQ — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 17, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ??



record: 13-3 pic.twitter.com/BEobbzksZJ — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 19, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ??



record: 15-4 pic.twitter.com/AUROe0BByU — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 26, 2022

designing a new celtics jersey after every win ??



record: 17-4 pic.twitter.com/BNiS326MYj — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) November 29, 2022

Rogers has even prepared a jersey design inspired by Al Horford’s reported contract extension ahead of Boston’s rematch against the Miami Heat on Friday.

for win #19 https://t.co/gAJI5xGGiY pic.twitter.com/XE9voEBYrj — pete rogers, going down with the ship (@petemrogers) December 1, 2022

Given the creativity of the user, it’s unlikely they are going to run out of ideas, which they will have to come up with a lot of since the Celtics continue to pull out close wins or dominant opponents each night in the beginning stretch of the NBA season.

