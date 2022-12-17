Vikings Embarrass Themselves With Wacky First Half Vs. Colts

The Vikings were never as good as their 10-3 record, but Minnesota regressed hard in the first half of Saturday’s game.

The Colts jumped to a 23-0 lead with 10:41 left in the second quarter after taking advantage of multiple mistakes made by Kevin O’Connell’s team.

Minnesota’s defense remained an easy one to pass against, and on the following drive, Ryan Wright had his punt blocked and returned for a touchdown. The Vikings’ response: A Dalvin Cook fumble.

Facing a 17-0 deficit with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, it made sense for O’Connell to go for it on fourth down. But the Vikings failed on their fourth-down conversion after running it up the middle with Cook, despite starting center Garrett Bradbury not playing in the game. The loss likely was felt harder when right guard Ed Ingram stepped on Kirk Cousins, which is what caused the Vikings to stall and attempt a fourth-down conversion.

Minnesota went for it again on the following drive — a logical choice — but it failed again after trying to catch Indianapolis off guard with a fake punt.