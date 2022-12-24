Vikings Keep Winning Close Games, This Time With 61-Yard Field Goal

Minnesota Vikings fans have brutal memories when it comes to game-winning field goal attempts. See: Blair Walsh, Gary Anderson.
But they finally could rejoice after one on Christmas Eve and it sure wasn’t an easy kick made by Greg Joseph.
Joseph lined up from 61 yards out with the Vikings tied against the New York Giants with four seconds left in regulation, and the fourth-year kicker sent those at U.S. Bank Stadium into delirium by drilling the attempt through the uprights to lift Minnesota to a 27-24 victory.
You can check out Joseph stepping up in the clutch here:
Joseph’s teammates were certainly appreciative of his sensational effort as they lifted him up on their shoulders following the win.
It was the second straight week Joseph hit a game-winning field goal. He capped off a historic 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday by hitting a 40-yard attempt with three seconds left in overtime.
Joseph has been without a doubt the NFL’s most clutch kicker on the campaign. The 28-year-old has five kicks in the final minute of regulation and overtime that have put the Vikings in front.
At this point in the season, Vikings fans probably had no fingernails left to chew on when watching Joseph’s kick.
The Vikings, who now own a 12-3 record and keep their spot in second place in the NFC standings, incredibly are 11-0 in one-score games this season, which is an NFL record.
It’s unbelievable the Vikings have pulled that off, but it sure helps having a kicker like Joseph to make it possible.