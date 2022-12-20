Watch Derek Carr’s Sideline Reaction To End Of Patriots-Raiders

The reactions keep rolling out when it comes to New England’s game-ending blunder Sunday.

The Patriots had one of the worst plays in NFL history and we will be hearing about it for a long time. The unthinkable happened when Rhamondre Stevenson lateralled it to Jakobi Meyers who proceeded the heave the ball to Mac Jones with the game tied and time expired, leading to Chandler Jones catching and running in the game-winning score for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who threw the game-tying touchdown to wide receiver Keelan Cole with 32 seconds left, had the same reaction of shock and awe like the rest of the world (probably) when the play was unfolding.

“Pick it up and score, Bo,” Carr screamed as Chandler Jones caught the ball, per NFL Films video.

You can check out his reaction here.

"Pick it off and score!"@derekcarrqb's reaction to the last play is amazing ? pic.twitter.com/udMV2JnVkq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 19, 2022

“Oh, my god,” as Carr screamed, may be the perfect way to describe this one. It’s still hard to believe.