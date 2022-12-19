What Did Josh McDaniels Say To Mac Jones During On-Field Embrace?

Following an unspeakable loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a message from Las Vegas head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels’ message wasn’t exactly clear, though he seemed to strike an optimistic tone when speaking with the second-year quarterback who he mentored last season.

“Listen to me,” McDaniels said, per NBC Sports Boston, as the coach pulled in Jones for an embrace after Las Vegas’ walk-off win on a mind-blowing final play.

After an inaudible message followed, McDaniels concluded: “All right? I love ya.”

Josh McDaniels and Mac Jones have a lot of respect for each other. A stunning loss for the Patriots in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/N66KGshGVH — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) December 19, 2022

To no surprise, a number of Patriots fans speculated what McDaniels might have shared with Jones. Those who weighed in on Twitter predominantly speculated the former coordinator took shots at current assistants like Matt Patricia or about reconnecting in Las Vegas down the road — obviously, there’s no way of knowing whether that was the case.

Jones probably wasn’t in a great headspace during the embrace with McDaniels either. He was just thrown to the ground by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones, who inexplicably scored a game-winning touchdown after Jakobi Meyers threw a full-fledged pass intended for the Patriots signal-caller at midfield during a hectic sequence.