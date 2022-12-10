What Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Said At Padres Introduction

Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as the newest member of the San Diego Padres on Friday and spoke out since landing the reported 11-year, $280 million contract with the organization.

Since being signed out of Aruba back in 2009, Bogaerts spent his first 10 major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and ended his tenure in impressive fashion, having notched four All-Star appearances, five Silver Slugger Awards and two World Series titles.

However, as both sides failed to reach an agreement during the offseason, Bogaerts elected to take his talents to the National League and join a Padres team that fell three wins shy of a World Series appearance last season.

Bogaerts, 30, expressed both his gratitude and excitement after first putting on a Padres jersey and hat during the press conference at Petco Park.

“Thank you, obviously to (Peter Seidler), (A. J. Preller), for showing the strong interest and obviously being very straightforward from the beginning,” Bogaerts said, per MLB.com video. “… Obviously, it was different, you know. And it was one that was very exciting, very fun, nervous. … Looking forward to playing here for the rest of my career.”

The veteran shortstop acknowledged the difficulty of closing the door on a stint that lasted a decade in Boston, where Bogaerts blossomed from a rookie to a leader in the dugout for the Red Sox.

“I feel great,” Bogaerts said. “Sometimes it’s a little hard to turn the page, but it’s something that I have to do. Like I said just now, I was very thankful and appreciative for my time with the other team, the Red Sox, and I met a lot of people who helped me out and helped me be the player I am today.”