What Has Impressed Kenley Jansen Most About Red Sox Fans

Kenley Jansen hasn’t been in Boston long, but he’s already come to appreciate certain aspects of Red Sox Nation.

The Red Sox officially welcomed Jansen to the team Tuesday, introducing him via press conference at Fenway Park. Prior to taking the stage and donning his new threads for the first time, the veteran closer spoke to ownership about what he’s noticed in his first days as a member of the Red Sox.

“The thing that impressed me more, is how the people around here — they get baseball,” Jansen said, per team provided video. “They know everything man. I was walking the street, and I’m like, ‘Damn, Y’all know everything about me.’ It’s just that respect, the level of respect.”

Boston and Jansen agreed to a two-year deal at Major League Baseball’s winter meetings, putting the 35-year-old in line to become the Red Sox’s next closer. The addition has already drawn positive reviews from teammates new and old, and will allow Jansen to play in what he says is one of his favorite ballparks.

Jansen has been nothing but reliable throughout his 13-year career, compiling a 2.46 ERA in 769 innings with 391 saves. In 2022, he continued being one of baseball’s best closers, recording a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings of work. He finished with 41 saves and a 5-2 record.

Jansen’s role should provide structure to the Red Sox bullpen, and allow manager Alex Cora to get creative with a number of arms in the bullpen. He, Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin will join an incumbent group including Matt Barnes, Tanner Houck, John Schreiber, Ryan Brasier, Josh Taylor and Zack Kelly — who project as returning top-end options to round out the bullpen.