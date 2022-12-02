What Mac Jones, Bill Belichick Said About Baffling Sequence Before Halftime

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots offense is a dysfunctional, incohesive mess. Never was that more apparent Thursday night than during a baffling sequence before halftime.

New England, trailing 17-7, recovered a Josh Allen fumble to get the ball on its own 42-yard line with 1:20 left in the second quarter. What followed was a bizarre few minutes that effectively ended any chances of the Patriots pulling off a huge upset over the Buffalo Bills.

It started out fine, with a 14-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson and a 9-yard completion to Jakobi Meyers setting up a second-and-1 at the Bills’ 35-yard line with 50 seconds left. Then the wheels fell off.

The Patriots gained no yards on a run by Stevenson and, inexplicably, allowed 12 seconds to run off the clock before using one of their two timeouts. After the timeout, Mac Jones QB-sneaked 2 yards for a first down with 32 seconds left — and the sideline immediately called another timeout.

No spiking of the ball, no shot down the field. Nothing. Just a second timeout in a 14-second period during which New England only moved the ball 2 yards.

A good, functional offense would’ve had two plays called in the huddle with the sneak. Either prepare to run a sneak immediately after the Stevenson run if a first down isn’t gained, or, if a timeout needs to be called after the Stevenson run, prepare to run some sort of play immediately after the QB sneak. New England did neither, instead displaying clock management that confused even Al Michaels.

“That was interesting,” Michaels said during the Amazon Prime broadcast. “That timeout strategy was not New England-like.”